3rd ODI: India at 147-3 after 23 overs against Sri Lanka as rain stops play

Chennai :

India had an exciting start with the 2nd wicket partnership of Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw pulling India’s score to a century at the end of the 14th over with their timed shots and boundaries whenever they found the opportunity after the stand-in skipper and opener Shikhar Dhawan was caught out by Bhanuka.





Just when Shaw seemed like a threat to Sri Lanka, Shanaka pinned him in the knee with the right-handed batsman needing just one run for a half-century. Sanju Samson followed suit after two overs when he was caught out by Avishka in the 18th over.





Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav were at the crease when the play was stopped due to rain.