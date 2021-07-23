Tokyo Olympics: Indian trio finish midtable in Men's Archery ranking round

Chennai :

Atanu started really well being in the fifth place at the start. But he slumped later, not hitting too many bulls eye shots (6) and with too many 8s in the ninth set. The other two Indians Tarundeep and Pravin started at the middle made just minor progress with the latter pushing Atanu Das behind after the ninth set to keep the lead till the finish.





The Korean side was in a fine touch dominating the top three for long before USA's Brady Ellison breached the Korean-monopoly to get placed second pushing the other two Koreans behind one spot Jinhyek Oh (3) and Woojin Kim (4). With An San's scintillating performance (680 points) earlier in the woman's ranking round, the Korean mixed team -- Kim Je Deok in Men's round topped with 688 points -- has set a world record with 1368 points.





Unfortunately for Atanu, he won't be pairing up with Deepika Kumari for the mixed event as he finished second among Indians. Indians as a whole are placed in the ninth rank in team (1961 points) and in mixed team (1319 points). However if team India decides to go with second placed Atanu Das instead of Pravin, the mixed team ranking will fall two places down to 11.



