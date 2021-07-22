Russia reports 24,471 new COVID-19 cases, 796 deaths

Moscow :

The government coronavirus task force said 796 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 151,501.





The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. Russia is facing a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.