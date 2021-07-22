Man detained for misbehaving with 88-year-old woman

Chennai :

The victim lives with his 43-year-old son in Metukuppam area. The incident took place when she was all alone at the house.





The accused M Balasundaram, a Sri Lankan refugee employed as a security guard in the city, entered the senior citizen's house and tried to misbehave with her.





After she raised an alarm, neighbours rescued her from Balasundaram's clutches and thrashed him before handing him over to Koyambedu police.





After investigation, he was handed over to Tirumangalam all-women police station. Further investigation is on.





The victim who suffered injuries in the incident was treated at a hospital.