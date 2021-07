Archers, shooters, shuttlers won't attend opening ceremony of Olympic

Tokyo :

While the hockey players won't be present, men's team skipper Manpreet Singh will be an exception as he is the flag bearer.





Sources in the know of the developments told ANI that Manpreet (hockey), the eight boxers, four table tennis players, two rowers, one gymnast, among others will be present along with six officials. Notably, all those who are asked to skip the opening ceremony have their respective events the following day. Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.





"Indian Olympic Association has almost decided to participate in the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics with 50 attendees," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told ANI. "We will try to limit the number of officials and athletes within 50 or 50 in the opening ceremony. The figure will be around 50." In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.