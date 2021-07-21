WATCH: Prayers being offered at the Triplicane Big Mosque on Bakrid

Many seen offering prayer in Triplicane Big Mosque on the occasion of Bakrid (Credit: Justin)

Chennai :

Videos from Triplicane Big Mosque showed several people praying while wearing masks but several others were seen without masks.





Ahead of the festival, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Tuesday extended their greetings for Eid-Ul-Adha.





Extending wishes and warm greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters, Purohit said the day marked the "ultimate sacrifice" of a devout father in obedience to the will of God.





"The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood," he said in his message.





The day symbolised "love, fraternity and service to humanity," he added.





"Let us all resolve to practice the path of prayer, kindness and generosity. May this festival enrich our lives with peace, harmony, prosperity and good health," he said and appealed to the people to adhere to covid protocol by wearing a face mask and maintain social distancing.





Watch the video here: