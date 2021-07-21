Kamal for Hindi Prachar Sabha-like institution to promote Tamil learning

Chennai :

In a statement, Kamal said that at present Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu has been given Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Department as an additional portfolio. “Thangam Thennarasu is considered by all to be the Minister of Industry and not the Minister of Tamil Language,” he noted.





The actor-politician also lamented that the lack of a system to streamline the syllabus and the examination to learn Tamil through an accredited certification course. “Leave alone the World languages, there is Hindi Prachar Sabha for teaching Hindi. However, no system has yet been set up here to learn Tamil properly and avail accredited certification,” he said.





He said that a course with a streamlined syllabus, examination system and accredited certificate should be introduced to learn Tamil from any corner of the world.





The MNM leader also listed out various initiatives that should be taken for Tamil development. “What I have pointed out here are just the tip of the iceberg. It is necessary to set up a separate ministry for the development of the Tamil language to carry out such major initiatives. Besides, a separate ministry is more relevant in an era of attacks and imposition on our language and culture,” he noted.