Vellore airport opening to be delayed by 4 months for want of more land

Vellore :

Official sources said that the facility was started under the UDAN RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity Scheme) of the Central government and it should have got off the ground more than a year ago. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic and connecting of the runway and the terminal building located on either side of the Abdullapuram–Asanambut Road.





Finally, the Asanambut Road was blocked and the perimeter road laid due to which traffic plied unhindered, officials added. Subsequently, Vellore district officials were taken by surprise as airport officer in charge Meghanathan, while taking part in a meeting chaired by then Collector A Shanmuga Sundram, requested for an additional 11 acres.





Asked about the airport’s present status, AAI Chennai regional executive director R Madhavan said, “We have asked for 10.82 acres at the end of the runway to ensure total safety. Once the land is handed over we will start the tender process to finalise work, all of which will consume three months, after which the facility will apply to DGCA for operational licence.”