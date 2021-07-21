HC slams TNSCB for letting 3rd party rights on allotted plots

Chennai :

Pointing out that the board confirmed that the plots allotted to persons could not be transferred, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “Yet, it is common knowledge that third party rights are created over these allotted plots and officials turn a blind eye to the same. Oftentimes, there is a price extracted for the official’s silence.





“If Renuka and Saraswathi are residing at the plots, as evident from the Slum Clearance Board’s affidavit, there may be no need for undertaking any further construction. However, it appears that elaborate construction work is proposed to be undertaken, not by Renuka or Saraswathi, but by the sixth respondent as the agent of the fourth (Renuka) and fifth (Saraswathi) respondents,” the bench said.





The court then directed TNSCB to produce all papers and documents pertaining to the allotments made to Renuka and Saraswathi and posted the case for further hearing to August 10.





It also held that no further construction should be undertaken at the two plots till expressly permitted by the court. The bench also sought the TNSCB not to make any fresh allotment in respect to any of the 16 plots indicated in the chart, suggesting the setting up of an open area and consider setting up a park or an open-air playground on the tract of land amidst the concrete jungle all around.