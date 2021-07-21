Audio devices to be used to dictate in shorthand exams

Chennai :

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that considering the employment opportunities for vocational students, institutes teaching typewriting and shorthand were allowed to function with 50 per cent students at a time on a rotation basis.





As per the normal schedule, their exams are to be conducted twice a year, in February and August. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, they could not be held in August 2020 and February 2021.





In the coming exam, an audio device would be used during shorthand exam, the official said. “Instead of a person, the audio device would dictate,” he explained. The government would soon issue notification on conducting typewriting exams, too, he added.





L Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Typewriting Computer Institutes’ Association (TNTCIA), said students should be given enough time between practice sessions and exams.





After the government further relaxed lockdown norms, technical and commerce institutes across the State have commenced functioning. There are about 3,500 such institutes in Tamil Nadu that have more than 2 lakh students, including 1.7 lakh who have enrolled for technical exams.