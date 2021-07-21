Transfer counselling of govt school teachers soon to address shortage, says Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

There was shortage of teachers at government schools across the State, the Minister said, adding that the transfer counselling would soon be held. “Due to the pandemic, the counselling that used to be held in May was postponed. Now that the situation is under control, we have asked teachers to come to their respective schools. Counselling would be held soon,” he said.





Speaking to reporters after opening renovated classrooms at Government Middle School at Somarasampettai, the Minister said the infrastructure of schools across the State was checked, based on which recommendations would be given. The computer labs in high and higher secondary schools were non-functional due to the pandemic. Hence, officials were instructed to inspect the labs and verify whether computers were in working condition. “After receiving reports from the CEOs, the faulty computers would be replaced,” the Minister said.





If the COVID situation is completely under control by then, an exam would be held in October for Class 12 students to improve their marks, he said. “The exam will be scheduled based on the situation,” he stressed.