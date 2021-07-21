TNPSC plea for relief on quota for Tamil medium students rejected

Chennai :

A PIL filed by G Sakthi Rao, Madurai, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi. The State had last year issued a notification reserving 20% government jobs to candidates who studied in Tamil Medium. As per the amendment, the candidates should have completed their studies up to the qualifying exam so as to benefit from the Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) quota in the TNPSC recruitment.





But the petitioner claimed there were irregularities as many, who were not Tamil medium students, had been obtaining certificates claiming they had completed studies in Tamil medium, also in distance education. Citing these, the petitioner said such a practice would affect the genuine candidates.





The TNPSC counsel said since the preliminary exams were conducted earlier this year and results declared in February, it would be difficult to implement the court’s ruling on 20% reservation for students, whose medium of instruction is Tamil, in their schools and graduate studies as well. The ruling came out in March, but the results were out in February and it would also cause delays in job recruitments. Hence, the counsel sought exemption for the Group I exam conducted this year.