State signs MoUs worth Rs 17K cr

Chennai :

In the first investment conclave held after the DMK came to power, the MoUs were signed with 35 companies in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the hopes of generating employment for 55,054 people.





The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for nine schemes with total investment of Rs 4,250 crore which would fetch employment for 21,630 people. He also inaugurated the commercial production of five plants set up with a total investment of Rs 7,117 crore to provide employment for 6,789 people. In total, for 49 schemes with total investment of Rs 28,508 crore, employment will be generated for 83,482 people.





Stalin also launched single window portal 2.0 with upgraded features like parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments, artificial intelligence-based chatbot facility and deemed approval for select clearances.





“We (Tamil Nadu government) have set a GDP target of 1 lakh US dollars within 2030 and I expect your support in the future,” the Chief Minister said while delivering his address at the conclave.





He also said that through the 49 projects to be set up across the state such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Tirupur, Erode, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Chennai and others, uniform development would be a given and the youth can get employment near their native places. Similarly, investments were made in various sectors such as automobile spare parts, industrial parks, IT and ITES, textiles, medicines and so on.





Stalin further said that single window portal 2.0 will have 100 services of 24 departments and within March next year, 210 more services will be integrated. “We are working to make Tamil Nadu the most preferred destination for investment in entire south Asia,” he added.



