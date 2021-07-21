DVAC books local fund audit chief in illegal assets case

Chennai :

The asset is worth more than Rs 37 lakh, the FIR registered by the Madurai unit of DVAC claimed.





The accused are identified as S Parthiban, deputy director, local fund audit department, Tirunelveli Corporation audit, and former regional accounts officer (Audit), School Education Department, Madurai, and his wife T Balaveni. At the beginning of the check period in 2014, their asset value stood at Rs 9.6 lakh. After five years, which is the end of the check period, their asset was valued at Rs 1.05 crore. Of the total, Rs.37.6 lakh was not proportionate to his known source of income, DVAC said after calculating his possible expenditure, salary income and possible savings.





DVAC further noted that he had amassed 49 per cent excess income, disproportionate to his known sources. His wife was listed as an accused in the case as DVAC believes that she had abetted and persuaded him to commit the misconduct to amass illegal wealth, noted the FIR. Both are booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the anti-corruption body.