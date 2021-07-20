Astonished by the Union Minister’s reply: Kanimozhi

Chennai :

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has taken a veiled dig at the union culture ministry for the sluggish pace of construction of an on-site museum at Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.





Not content with union culture minister G Kishan Reddy’s reply to her unstarred query in the Parliament on Monday, Kanimozhi on Tuesday took to social media to express her disappointment at the lack of work progress.





Posting the minister’s reply on her official Twitter handle, Kanimozhi tweeted, “Yesterday in Parliament I was astonished by the reply I got to an unstarred question by minister @kishanreddybjp.” Kanimozhi had sought to know if the union government had started developing the iconic site project and on-site museum in Adichanallur, Tamil Nadu as announced in the budget 2020-21.





Responding to her query, the minister listed out various works taken up there, including the provision of basic amenities like toilets, solar-powered lights, drinking water kiosks, public display boards and audio-visual guides. The DMK MP from Thoothukudi sarcastically tweeted, “You have mentioned walls and toilets being built around the heritage site, drinking water and solar-powered lights being installed. But unfortunately, we are not able to see or find any of them? And we would prefer that you build the museum first.”