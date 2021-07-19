History-sheeter threatens mass murder in WhatsApp clip, held

Chennai :

The arrested has been identified as ‘Koli’ Arulraj, now staying in Athipattu near Ambattur. In his voice message, reacting to a murder in Nellai, Arulraj could be heard issuing a threat to commit a massacre for not arresting the suspects. He had also dragged the name of State police chief in the post.





‘Koli’ Arulraj has more than 20 cases including murder and arms cases registered in different parts of the State including Chennai, Madurai, Toothukudi and Tirunelveli. But this is the first time he is being arrested for a voice clip he posted on a social media platform.





“I don’t need striking force like you with officers like SP or DIG. I am a one-man army. All I need is a gas tanker. I don’t mind getting killed but I will make sure at least 500 people are killed,” he was heard saying in the WhatsApp message. Based on this message, police on Saturday arrested him.





Police on Thursday had arrested four persons in connection with the murder of one Kannan of Pandarakulam on Monday. Koli Arul was referring to the killing of Kannan and his message talked about taking revenge for it if the real culprits were not arrested.





The murder of Kannan that happened last Monday was believed to be a retaliation killing linked to the murder of Muthu Mano inside Palayamkottai jail in April this year.





Police are treading carefully about the two murders because it could trigger communal tension in the area as the killings were suspected to be executed with a communal motive.