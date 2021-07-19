Corporation invites CSR funds to beautify city

Chennai :

“Chennai Smart City and Chennai Corporation invite interested CSR organisations and NGOs to partner and take up beautiful artwork and paintings all around the Chennai, “ Chennai Smart City Limited, a SPV (special purpose vehicle) of the civic body, said in a social media post.





An official said that the initiative is to create more artworks similar to the ones created in Kannagi Nagar resettlement area. Interested firms and NGOs should fill in an online form by mentioning their area of interest. “Apart from creating artworks, firms and NGOs can tie up with us in creating and maintaining green spaces,” he added.





A few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city, the Corporation had taken up ‘Kannagi Nagar art district’ project and created murals on the walls of the Slum Clearance Board buildings.





The civic body has also decided to create a smartphone application using which corporate firms and NGOs could know the details of possible sites. “Using the application, interested firms, NGOs and even individuals can know the expenses of creating or maintaining artwork and greenery. Centre medians and traffic islands across the city, and their estimates will be made available in the application,” the official said.