Stalin, Kanimozhi pay homage to tribal activist Stan Swamy

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders, including DMK MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran, on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal activist Stan Swamy who recently died at a Mumbai hospital after prolonged judicial custody at Taloja jail in the Bhima Koregaon case.





Stalin and other party leaders attended the mourning at Loyola College, Chennai.





Stan Swamy, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was a Jesuit priest and a human rights activist who worked for the tribal community in Jharkhand.





A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Stan Swamy fought for the rights of tribal people in the country and often raised questions over how several aspects of the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution had not been implemented.





Swamy had urged the Union government to form a Tribal Advisory Council to ensure safety, welfare, and development of tribals, the statement added.





Stalin said the tragedy that had befallen Stan Swamy, who fought for the downtrodden and the deprived, should not happen to anyone.





State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, State Minorities Commission Chairperson Peter Alphonse, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Sinthanai Selvan were also present along with the Chief Minister and other senior leaders.