Pocso cases: Teaching, non-teaching staff of Siva Sankar Baba's school absconding

Chennai :

The CB-CID had summoned the five staffers for getting more details regarding the sexual abuse case levelled by former students of the Sushil Hari International Residential School against the godman, but found that the residences of all five -- school's Principal Gayatri, teacher Praveen, and three other non-teaching staff -- were locked when they reached the premises to deliver the summons.





The police team wants to interrogate the five on the reported statement they had given to the media that "Baba is Great" and that the sexual abuse had not taken in the school premises.





Police is planning to summon all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school and has asked the school administration to provide the full details of all the staff.





Siva Sankar Baba is lodged in Chennai's Puzhal Central Prison since last month after three cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act were filed against him.





Mamallapuram woman police station had registered three Pocso cases against the godman on June 12, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on June 13, and the Baba was arrested from his hideout at New Delhi's Chittaranjan Park on June 16.





Police in the FIR said that one of the complainants alleged that when she was a student at the Sushil Hari International School years ago, the godman had forced her to consume alcohol and forced her to watch porn.





The student had also said that the Baba had spoken to her for two hours and asked her to have regular sex with him.