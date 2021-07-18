GCC drops agency, to manage social media pages on its own

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the social media accounts are presently managed by the civic body itself through its revenue wing. A private firm named Zth Orbit was managing them till recently. “We are discussing the modalities to carry forward our social media outreach. A final decision will be taken soon,” the official said.





Thirunavukarasu of Zth Orbit said the civic body relieved the firm a few days ago. The firm was appointed on a temporary basis before the outbreak of the pandemic. The firm also managed the social media accounts of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) during the city’s drought.





Recently, the civic body cancelled a tender floated before the Assembly elections for appointing a firm to manage the social media accounts. Despite a firm named KS Solutions winning the bid, the contract was not signed. The tender was cancelled after allegations of misconduct and nepotism.





As of Saturday, the Twitter handle of the Chennai Corporation has more than 1.47 lakh followers and 7,220 tweets.