Car flaunts ‘Thalapathy’ on number plate, dodges third eye of city police

Chennai :

Despite having a high tech traffic violation detection zone in Anna Nagar, the third eye seems to have missed the car and no police stopped the vehicle. After this newspaper brought the traffic police’s attention to this car by providing an image of the car, police on Thursday night started combing the CCTV cameras to zero down on the vehicle and its owner.





The photograph was taken on Thursday evening near Anna Nagar Roundtana, where the latest traffic violation detection cameras are working on a pilot project basis. “The car passed all the police surveillance system from Anna Nagar Arch via Anna Nagar Roundtana without being stopped despite heavy traffic police presence,” a witness said. “Because it was the rear number plate that was altered, it has not come to our notice,” police said adding they are looking for the car on a priority basis.