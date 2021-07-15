JEE main 4th session dates changed considering students' requests: Education Minister

New Delhi :

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam," Pradhan tweeted.





"Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th and 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4," the Minister added.





He further informed that registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended up to July 20.





The change in schedule came after NTA on July 13 released the admit card of the third session of the JEE main exam which coincided with the fourth session exam dates.





Session three of JEE (Main)-2021 will be conducted at 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on July 20, 22, 25, and 27.





In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The April and May sessions were rescheduled.





The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.