Union Health Secretary writes to States, reiterates need to focus on adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour

New Delhi :

In a letter, Bhushan wrote, "This is with reference to DO Letter from Union Home Secretary to all States/UTS dated 14th July 2021 regarding strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour while relaxations in restrictions are being undertaken by States due to the decline in the number of active cases."





"Violations of COVID norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets etc. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases", Bhushan wrote in the letter.





The health ministry in the letter reiterated the need for focussed public health measures by the States/UTs. "It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID19 containment and management with special focus on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior. Focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour in all crowded places and potential super-spreader events are of essence", he wrote.





Bhushan urged States/UTs to take appropriate steps to ensure that we do not lose the invaluable momentum gained in our battle against COVID-19.





As many as 41,806 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day's count of 38,792 cases. A total of 3,09,87,880 positive cases have been reported so far, including 3,01,43,850 recoveries and 4,11,989 deaths. 581 people died of COVID in the last 24 hours.