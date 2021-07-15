Set up team led by IAS officer for Marina beach upkeep: Madras HC

Chennai :

Hearing a plea on the issue, a division bench of Justice N. Kirubakaran and Justice T.V. Thamilselvi said that the world-famous beach was not properly maintained and was full of garbage and litter.





The court also directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed report on the amount of garbage generated on the beach every day and the steps taken by the them to remove this waste.





It also asked the Greater Chennai Corporation to provide the court with the exact details of the revenue from the beach. It also asked for a detailed report on the number of toilets at the beach as well as the mobile toilets available for tourists who frequent it.





The court also asked as to how the Marina beach is being advertised as a tourist destination without properly maintaining it.





It also sought full details on the schemes and measures being taken/to be taken by the corporation for the maintenance of the beach or to beautify it.





The court also asked the civic body as to why an exclusive fish market was not constructed near the loop road to prevent fish vendors and the general public from encroaching the loop road of the beach.





The Greater Chennai Corporation was asked to provide the detailed report to the court by July 22.