H Raja seeks advance bail for derogatory remarks in 2018

Chennai :

BJP national secretary H Raja and V Suryanarayanan of RSS South Union moved the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against them by the Pudukkottai district police for passing derogatory comments on the judiciary in 2018.





In their petition, the two functionaries stated that they had not committed any offence as alleged by the police and they had been falsely implicated in the case.





The petitioners stated that their reputation would be tarnished if they are arrested.





It is to be reminded that earlier in 2018, a video of Raja angrily arguing with policemen went viral in social media. The video showed H Raja engaged in a verbal duel with the policemen in Meiyypuram village calling the force as "anti-Hindu" and "highly corrupt."





His outbursts came after police declined permission for taking out the idol procession through a particular route citing "a court order." Raja, however, refused to accept the police contention and spoke against the order.