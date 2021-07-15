Vax stock comes in but Corpn website shows no slot for 18-44 group

Chennai :

“Whenever I try to book, the website shows that vaccination slots for today cannot be booked on the website and that I can walk into the centres. But even those who have booked their slots are waiting, so walk-ins aren’t allowed citing shortage of doses.





Though the cases have declined in the city, majority of people are booking through online fearing virus transmission by mingling with the crowd,” said Narayanan T of New Washermenpet. The government should increase the slots and update the website on when people should come to get their jab, because it is creating confusion, he said, adding that many were returning without getting the shots despite waiting for more than an hour or two.





“As all centres are overcrowded due to the on and off shortage of vaccines, I decided to book slots online. But it didn’t show any availability for 18-44 age group on the Corporation website. Initially, it was because of some network issue but there are no slots even after it was fixed,” said Gunasekaran R of Ekkaduthangal.





However, Corporation officials denied there being any such glitch. “As there is shortage of vaccines, people are booking slots faster. Those who have booked their slots will be given doses without any delay,” said an official. Dr S Mahalakshmi, Additional City Health Officer of the Corporation, said the vaccines allotted by the State government were being given to both offline and online bookings for all age groups. “As many people walk in at the centres and hospitals, we have limited slots on the website. Once all the slots are booked, it closes automatically,” she said.