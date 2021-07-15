Forest Department uploading videos on YouTube on jumbos’ life in camp

Coimbatore :

After a brief introduction about this oldest camp, the video shows the 28 elephants, including 18 males and ten females beginning their day with a refreshing bath in a stream. “The elephants develop a deep sense of bonding with their mahouts and assistants while helping them bathe by touching them.





They are also treated with a combination of nutritious food as per their diet plan prescribed by the veterinarian for each animal. At night, the elephants are let out in the forests and they return to the camp by morning,” says a mahout in the video. The officials have shot the video in order to sensitise the people and to quell misinformation regarding the treatment of elephants in camps.





“During pre-COVID-19 days, large numbers of tourists visit the camp to see elephants. So we decided to upload the video on YouTube, so that people could enjoy watching the camp elephants online from their home itself,” said an official of the Forest Department. The department has decided to come out with similar videos on elephants in the coming days too.