Centre should not force Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to talk on Mekedatu: PMK

Chennai :

In a statement issued here Ramadoss expressed shock at Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat echoing Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who had earlier called for talks on the issue.





Tamil Nadu had rejected Yediyurappa's proposal for talks on the Mekedatu dam project.





Ramadoss informed that Shekhawat had said the representatives of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should sit together and talk and the Central government will take necessary steps for that.





According to Ramadoss, at the recent all party meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said talks with Karnataka on the issue will not be held.





He wondered whether the Centre is working in favour of Karnataka on the dam issue.





Karnataka plans to build a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu to which Tamil Nadu is opposed as it would affect irrigation in the state.





Tamil Nadu's political parties on Monday decided to take legal action including the pending case in the Supreme Court.





In order to show the state's total opposition to the dam project, the meeting also decided to submit its resolutions to the Central government.