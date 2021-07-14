AK Rajan submits detailed report for NEET: What happened so far in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The voices against NEET have been louder in the State with many political parties and celebrities too raising their voices against NEET.





While the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are on the same page in seeking a ban on NEET, the BJP in the centre is keen on continuing with the common entrance test for aspiring doctors. Here's everything that has happened since DMK came to power with their promise to not conduct NEET in Tamil Nadu.





Forming AK Rajan Committee





To do good with their poll promise, the DMK government formed a committee under the leadership of retired high court justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical aspirants from the socially backward sectors on June 5.





BJP’s petition against Rajan Committee





BJP Tamil Nadu Secretary K Nagarajan filed a case opposing the formation of the AK Rajan Committee stating that the committee was against the constitution.





Ma Subramanian's statement





The Union Government on Monday announced that NEET would be conducted on September 12 across the country. With this new development, the state health minister Ma Subramanian said," We are taking all efforts not to conduct NEET in the State. But students should be prepared in case the test is held due to some reason." He further said that the government would give its judgment following the hearing in Madras High Court on Tuesday.





Madras High Court's order





Madras High Court dismissed the case filed by BJP opposing the NEET committee stating that the committee in no way challenges the constitution on Tuesday. CM Stalin has welcomed the court's order saying that the order has dealt a blow to the BJP and AIADMK on the matter.





AK Rajan submits 165- page report





Retired Justice A K Rajan, on Wednesday, said that majority of the people, from whom opinion on NEET was collected, are against NEET. "Committee obtained the opinions from 86,342 persons on NEET and majority of them expressed their opinion against NEET. The report on NEET contains only the views of the participants and not the personal views of the committee", said Rajan, after submitting the 165-page report to Chief Minister M K Stalin, at Secretariat.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has assured that the free NEET coaching for the government school students would continue and the government is also working out to intensify the coaching by introducing new methods.





Adding to the minister's statement, a senior official from the School Education Department also said the students, who had registered for free online NEET coaching and not actively participating in it, would be called back.