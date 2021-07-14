Free NEET coaching for TN government school students to be improved and intensified

Chennai :

Medical aspirants in government and government-aided schools in the State have something to cheer about as the Tamil Nadu government is working out the possibilities of improving and intensify free NEET coaching for the students.





In contrast to the students' thought that the NEET would be cancelled this year due to the pandemic situation, the National Testing Agency has announced that NEET (UG) – 2021 would be conducted on September 12.





Every year, the School Education Department was conducting free NEET coaching for the students studying in State-run schools. Due to the pandemic situation in the 2020 academic session, the NEET training was given through online E-box mode.





However, the online free NEET coaching programme did not pick up well due to poor response and participation from the students, who faced several issues including the language barrier for rural participants.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has assured that the free NEET coaching for the government school students would continue and the government is also working out to intensify the coaching by introducing new methods.





Adding to the minister's statement, a senior official from the School Education Department also said the students, who had registered for free online NEET coaching and not actively participating in it, would be called back.





"Though we can't compel or force the students to participate in the NEET coaching programme conducted by the government", he said adding "however, the officials would explain to them about the improvement made in the training".





Stating that video lecturers would also be improved by NEET experts, the official said "apart from online NEET coaching, teachers were asked to create WhatsApp group to give coaching to the students, who had registered for NEET exam".





The official also pointed out that in the coming days more programmes related to NEET will also be planed to be telecast in the 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi', the exclusive educational channel.





He also disclosed that the authorities in the School Education Department were expected to consult the officials from the health department to review the opening up of existing government NEET training centres, which was set up in all the districts, once normalcy restored from the pandemic situation.