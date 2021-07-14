Colleges reopening after consultation with experts: Ponmudi

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Monday made it clear that reopening of universities and colleges only after consulting with the health experts.
Chennai: “After consulting with the officials of Health Department, a decision with regard to the opening of higher education institutions will be taken by the Chief Minister accordingly,” he said. The Minister also said that as per the schedule new admissions to the colleges will begin from August 1. Earlier in the day, Ponmudi met officials of the Australian Consul for South India, led by its general Sarah Kirlew. The Minister claimed that the meeting aimed at improving higher education in the state.
