Police bust drug racket, pharmacy owner among 7 arrested in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

Mobile phones and vehicles were also seized from them. Acting on a tip off that a gang has been selling drugs, Tiruchy police commissioner A Arun deputed a special team to handle the case. The special team rushed to Jeeva Nagar railway gate in Fort police station limit around 9 pm on Monday and picked up six persons, who were identified as M Kumar (23) of Woraiyur, V Ramnath (31) of Varaganeri, T Nandhakumar (24), Tennur, S Balaji (20) of Woraiyur, R Prakash (26) from Gandhi Market and M Kumaresan (24) of Woraiyur, on suspicion.





During a check, the six were found to be in possession of large quantity of prescription drugs, including nitravet, noitrson and mephentermine sulphate bottles and syringes. During investigations, the six persons told the police that the drugs were supplied to them by J Sakthidasan (31), who has been running a wholesale pharmacy in Woraiyur. Sakthidasan, due to poor business, had resorted to the illegal drugs sales to make up for the losses. So he had formed a six-member gang and arranged the drugs consignment from Tirupur. Subsequently, the police secured Sakthidasan.





The Fort police registered a case against all the seven, including Sakthidasan, under various sections including NDPS act. The police also seized the wholesale dealership certificate of Sakthidasan. Drugs worth Rs 1.50 lakh and ganja worth Rs 50,000, three two wheelers and six mobile phones were seized from the gang.