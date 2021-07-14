HC order on NEET panel a blow to BJP’s double standard: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin has welcomed the order of the Madras High Court which dismissed a writ petition filed by a BJP leader against the constitution of Justice AK Rajan committee that studies the impact of NEET on socially backward and rural students in the state.
Chennai: Describing it as a “very important” order in the government’s fight against NEET, Stalin said the order would be the starting point of the various efforts of Tamil Nadu government to fulfil the medical education dreams of the state students. Stating that the rights of not just students, but the state has been upheld by the verdict, the Chief Minister, in a statement issued late on Tuesday, said, “The verdict has given Tamil Nadu government the confidence that the first victory would become a complete victory.” “It is truly worrisome that the students must go through the distressful situation of taking NEET (this year) amid this legal battle. However, in the end we will definitely put an end to the adverse impact of NEET on our students,” the CM said. Remarking that the court has dealt a blow to the double standard of BJP and servility of the AIADMK, Stalin sought to know if AIADMK deputy coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami could clarify why the AIADMK remained a mute spectator when other parties joined the state and impleaded before the HC to defeat the BJP.
