We have to work on our batting: Smriti

Birmingham :

Their batting has failed to live up to expectations throughout the ODI series and in the first two T20Is, with mainstay and T20 team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur coming good only in the second T20 game which India won.





"We have to work on a lot things, especially I think in the batting department. Going forward, next seven months [in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup] are going to be really crucial and we have to start putting up good scores," said team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, ahead of the third and final T20I.





"In the ODI format, we have to start putting up 250-plus or 260 runs. That is something we have to consistently work on. Of course, our bowling and fielding can be consistent. Next seven months are going to be really crucial [we have] to get ourselves completely ready for the ODI World Cup and of course the Australia series is going to be big in terms for preparation for WC," she told media.





Smriti said that the eight-run win in the second T20I was important to give the team self-belief.





"It was a very important win for the team, especially the way we came back in the last five overs or so… The bowlers and the fielders showed a lot of character… the win was important and it also puts us in the position to win the T20 series in the next match and probably draw the full series," she added.





In women's cricket, points are aggregated from games across all formats.





England have eight points from six games played in this series while India have six points. If India win the final T20I, they will get to eight and level the series.