NEET may pose covid threat for students - SDPI

Chennai :

Social Democratic Party of India on Tuesday demanded the centre to roll back announcement related to the conduct of NEET examinations for aspiring medical students. In a statement, the SDPI state General Secretary Nellai Mubarak said that the country was facing a huge threat from the incidence of a Corona third wave. At a time when the scientists and medical experts have warned the states not to lift the guard and the corona threat was still prevalent, the centre has taken a call without understanding the complications for students. The union government has announced that the NEET examination will be conducted on September 12. It should be noted that the crucial examinations of standard 10th and plus 2 have been cancelled by the union government and various state governments due to the corona pandemic.





With the medical experts warning that there is the threat of a third way the centre should immediately withdraw the announcement related to the NEET the statement said. SDPI also wondered about the need to conduct the NEET entrance examination at a time when the state governments are continuing with the Corona lockdown measures to fight the highly transmitting virus.





It may be noted that the NEET has been a controversial subject for TN based parties. The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are on the same page seeking a ban on NEET, however, the BJP in the centre is keen on continuing with common entrance test for aspiring doctors.