The new admissions in Polytechnic colleges in TN likely to cross one lakh

Chennai :

Usually, about 80,000 freshers were admitted every year in about 50 government, over 30 government-aided, and more than 400 self-financing polytechnic colleges.





With the admissions to the polytechnic colleges were moving at a brisk pace this year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) also decided that online registration for admission to first-year diploma and part-time diploma courses was extended till July 19 against July 12.





A senior official from DOTE said that the admissions in polytechnic colleges have started on June 25 with the first day itself more than 10,000 students have enrolled online.





Stating that as the new admissions have already crossed 50,000, the official said following the request of the parents and considering the fact that students especially from rural areas finding it difficult to enroll online, the last date have been extended till midnight of next Monday (July 19).





"DOTE also made arrangements that students, who could not have access to the internet for enrolling online, could visit Tamilnadu Polytechnic Admission Facilitation Centre - TPAFC established in all the district for registration", he added.





Pointing out that the admissions in polytechnic colleges will be based on Class nine marks scored either in quarterly or halfyearly exams, the official said "even though the students have not appeared for both the exams, a minimum of 35 marks could be allocated, which was pass mark and therefore, "poor" performing students could also get admissions for diploma courses".





Claiming that this year more than one lakh students were expected to enroll for diploma courses, he said "the admissions likely to overflow in government and government-aided institutions beyond their intake capacity".





However, the official said that if the new admissions were more than intake capacity, the additional enrollment would be referred to the nearest college so that all the students would be benefited.





The official also said that demand for electronics, electrical and computer science diplomas was continued to be high among the students this year also. "More than 700 video modules have been prepared through Educational Multimedia Research Centre of Anna University and uploaded on YouTube so that newly admitted students could learn from it if in case, the physical classes got delayed due to pandemic situation", he said.