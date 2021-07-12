People in Kerala bordering districts being screened to check for Zika virus

Chennai :

He said that people arriving from Kerala are being tested for last 3-4 days and the bordering districts are on tight vigil in order to prevent an outspread.





"The bordering districts with Kerala have intensified the checks on people travelling from Kerala on the border. People residing in the bordering districts of Kerala are being screened through door-to-door screening and so far, 2,660 people have been screened. So far, we have not reported any positive cases of Zika virus," said Ma Subramanian.





The state health department is also keeping a track of the e-pass from people entering Kerala through Walayar and Meenakshipuram check posts and 14 strategic points are being checked.





Health secretary J Radhakrishnan told the media persons on Monday that Zika cases are being checked through entomologists and so far, there are no positive cases. "We have told all district collectors including the General Cooperation Commissioner to intensify anti-mosquito activities. ," he said.





Talking about the vaccination in the State, Ma Subramanian said that 1,67,88,460 vaccines have been received and 1,62,61,985 have been vaccinated and there are 7,53,280 doses of vaccines in the State. A total of 19,96,396 people have received first dose of vaccine in Chennai and 7,01,175 people have received the second dose. Among the special vaccination drive for differently abled persons, 9,829 people have got their first jab and 832 have been administered second jab.





The vaccination camp for Gypsy community was also inaugurated by the health minister, along with the health secretary. "Gypsy community have a tendency to keep moving from one place to another and this is why they don't come for vaccination voluntarily. But the response seems to have been good and we are trying to get people vaccinated," said health secretary.