Rajini dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram and reiterated that he does not have plans to enter politics in future

Chennai :

In an unexpected development, actor Rajinikanth dissolves his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and reiterated that he does not have plans to enter politics in the future also. A decision was taken in this regard at an RMM district secretary's meeting chaired by the actor in the city on Monday.





In a statement, the actor said as earlier there was a plan to enter politics, the Rajini Rasigar Narpani Mandram (Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum) was converted into RMM and appointed the cadres for various posts including district secretaries.





"However, due to circumstances, it was not possible what we thought. As there was a big question mark among the people over RMM's activities after I decided not to enter politics and therefore, it was my duty to explain about the future of RMM", he said.





Accordingly, the actor pointed out as there was no plan to enter politics in the future, it was decided to dissolve RMM and its related wings".





The actor said that at present, the appointed RMM secretaries and deputy secretaries would continue to do welfare measures for the people under the umbrella of Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram (RRNM).





Sources from the RMM office bearers also said that most of the members were in favour of dissolving RMM and convert that back to RRNM. It further said that the RMM cadres unanimously accepted Rajini's decision not to enter politics in the future also.





In December 2020, Rajinikanth announced that he would neither enter politics nor launch a political party, which had disappointed several thousands of his RMM cadres and fans.