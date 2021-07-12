Rajinikanth to meet Rajini Makkal Mandram cadre today to decide on his political journey

Chennai :

The actor who had returned from the USA after his health checkup has called for a meeting with his fans. It was reported that the actor is likely to take a stand on his political journey that took a major U-turn last year.





It is also rumoured that the actor is likely to change his decision after discussing with his party's office-bearers.





This is the first meeting of actor Rajinikanth with the district secretaries after he announced his decision to quit the political journey citing his health conditions and pandemic situation. It has been reported that the appointment of new executives will also be discussed at the consultation meeting, as many of the district executives of the Rajni Makkal Mandram have left the party after the actor's decision not to contest in the polls.





Superstar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha had gone to the USA, a few days ago, for a general health check-up with his doctors.





It is to be recalled that the actor fell ill during his upcoming flick Annatthe's shoot in Hyderabad, of which four crew members tested positive for coronavirus. He was also hospitalised for few days due to fluctuating blood pressure.