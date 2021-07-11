Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America

Rio de Janerio :

Di Maria got the winner midway through the first half when he lobbed Ederson after full back Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long through ball.





Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.





Messi, who missed a golden chance to score with two minutes remaining, finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar.