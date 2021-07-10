MNM holds demonstration against fuel price hike

Chennai :

The protestors also demanded a strategic plan from the Central Government to reduce rates as they are hard-hitting the pockets of the common man.





Leading the demonstration at Vallurvarkottam, MNM vice president AG Mourya said his party has been raising its voice in support of the public welfare and had gone to courts against the union and the state governments on the issues concerning the public.





Pointing out that his party’s petition against opening of the TASMAC during the first of wave of Covid-19, he said that Haasan has given direction to hold field struggle high taxes imposed by the union and the state governments on fuel leading to high prices. “We are on the roads asking the union and the state governments to reduce the fuel prices including domestic LPG cylinder. We have asked for a reduction in the prices but we are not being heard. We will be protesting on the streets,” he said.





He urged the union government to roll back the taxes on petrol and diesel to reduce the burden on the common public. “We urge the newly-elected DMK-led state government to reduce prices, as promised at the time of the election. We would like to warn that if the both governments do not reduce these prices immediately, the cost of essential commodities will go up and people will suffer further due to the rising cost of transportation,” he said.