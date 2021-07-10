Sensational Diaz winner gives Colombia third place in Copa

Brasilia :

Yoshimar Yotun put Peru ahead on the stroke of half time when he took Christian Cueva’s pass and lifted it over the advancing goalkeeper.





However, Colombia captain Juan Cuadrado curled a free kick through the wall to draw Colombia level after 49 minutes and then Diaz got his third goal of the tournament 17 minutes later.





Gianluca Lapadula headed an equaliser for Peru eight minutes from time but Diaz’s sensational last-gasp goal gave Colombia their fifth third-place finish and first since 2016.