Environment official amassed illegal assets worth Rs 7 crore, says DVAC

The DVAC has finally booked a disproportionate asset case against him for amassing assets worth Rs 7.14 crore illegally during a seven-year period that ended on December 31, 2020.





The DVAC raid at the house of Pandian in December last year had resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.37 crore in cash and 3 kg of gold. The Vigilance team also seized 18 property documents worth Rs 7 crore, Rs 38 lakh in a bank account, Rs 37 lakh in fixed deposits, diamonds and silver articles. The search followed the recovery of Rs 88,000 unaccounted cash from his office in Panagal Building, Saidapet then.





According to a recent DVAC FIR, S Pandian intentionally enriched illicitly himself and his wife P Latha during the period.





At the beginning of the check period, the asset of Pandian and his family stood at Rs 21.25 lakh. The DVAC sleuths, after considering his salary, expenses and likely saving had pegged his disproportionate income at the end of seven years as Rs 7.14 crore and registered a case against him and his wife.