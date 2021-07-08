State gets 2 more months to clear lake of over 400 encroachments

Chennai :

Passing orders on a plea by Arappor Iyakkam, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted the time on recording the submission that after the previous order on April 7, effective steps to remove the encroachers could not be taken due to the elections and the subsequent lockdown imposed following the second COVID surge.





“Now that the election is over and the restrictions imposed under the lockdown eased, the State should take appropriate action under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007 upon due notice to the perceived encroachers,” the bench held posting the plea to September 8 for the State to file a compliance report.