S Railway brought 8,000 MT O2 to TN, Kerala in 2 months

Chennai :

Till Tuesday, about 98 oxygen express trains transported 7,409 MT of LMO to Tamil Nadu and the rest to neighbouring Kerala. The Inland container depot in Tondiarpet alone handled 41 loaded Oxygen Express rakes carrying 3239.57 MT of LMO, maximum for any station in the zone. Chennai Harbour has so far 21 rakes, which delivered 1966.59 MT of LMO. A whopping 421 containers/tankers carrying LMO have been delivered to various destinations in the State. Oxygen expresses were also handled at facilities in Tiruchy, Madukkarai and Irugur near Coimbatore, Kudal Nagar in Madurai, Milavittan, Vadipatti, Tiruvallur and Salem too.





Superfast special train





A weekly superfast special train (06171/06172) would be operated between Ernakulam and Hazrat Nizamuddin via Salem and Katpadi from July 17. Train no 06171 will leave Ernakulam at 7 pm on Saturdays from July 17 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.50 pm on the third day until further advice. Train no 06172 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.10 am on Tuesdays from July 20 and reach Ernakulam at 3.10 am on the third day until further advice.





Likewise, a daily superfast special train would be operated between Mangalore and Coimbatore from July 24. Train no 06189 will leave Mangalore Central at 11.5 am from July 24 and reach Coimbatore at 6.20 pm on the same day. Train no 06190 will leave Coimbatore at 6.5 am from July 25 and reach Mangalore Central at 1.15 pm on the same day. Advance reservations for the aforesaid trains are open.