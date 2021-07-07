Chennai cop Naganathan creates history, secures place in Tokyo Olympics

Chennai :

As a child, P Naganathan would enjoy chasing vehicles in his hometown Ramnad. Now, the Armed Reserve constable from Greater Chennai Police is gearing up to represent the country in 4*400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.





Naganathan's father Pandi is an agricultural labourer in Singapuliyapatti in Ramnad district, and the 25-year-old had to take up a job with the police force in 2017 to support the family, including his two brothers and sisters.





“Since we all took up science in school, my father could not afford the fees. So, I opted for BA in History in college for which I only had to pay the exam fee which would later get reimbursed," says Naganathan.





During his final year in college, Naganathan applied for the Police Constable selection through the sports quota and got selected. "I decided to take up the job since it would help the family financially," he says.





But, Naganathan started making strides since 2019 by a winning gold medal at the CM's trophy at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and by ranking first at the All India Police Meet in the same year.





Financially, however, the situation has not changed much even now as Naganathan pays 50 per cent of his salary as EMI for a personal loan he took to meet his training needs as an athletic, besides sending some money to his family. "I pay Rs 5,000 towards the family's expenses every month. After that I am left with Rs Rs 10,000 which is just enough to cover food and fuel needs for the month," says Naganathan.





Speaking about his dreams, the young constable says, "I just wanted to participate in a big sports event, but not in my wildest dreams did I imagine of competing in the Olympics. I have been on cloud nine for the last two days."





In February, he had participated at the Federation Cup in Patiala in which he secured the second place and received the invite through the





Commissioner to be part of the Indian team and after 45 days of training, he made it to the list of finalists for the Tokyo Olympics.





The other players in the 4*400 relay are Arokiyaraj from Tiruchy, Mohammed Anas from Kerala and Amose Jacob from Delhi. "I know them very well and we have been training together," says Naganathan.





He adds that his coach Prabakaran — also a police constable and a Grade 1 Coach — had honed his skills after he joined the police department and never had a professional coach before.













"I owe much of my success to the Sub Inspectors of Police (Sports Incharge) Paul Dominic and Sivalingam. They have always push me to do better," Naganathan says.









R Paul Dominic, a veteran hockey player and Sports Incharge of Chennai City Police team, recalls meeting Naganathan and Prabakaran two years ago. “These youngsters were so promising but were yet to get the encouragement they needed. Despite their posting in city police, they took time out for training (which is extremely difficult) and have proved that all the support we gave them, despite facing opposition, has paid off. After many years, Chennai police is producing an Olympian,” Dominic recalled.









He clarified that Naganathan is only the second police personnel from Greater Chennai to participate in Olympic games after three-time Olympics medal winner