Mexico sees third wave of Covid-19 with fewer deaths: Authorities

He credited the comparatively lower death rate and severity of the outbreak on the vaccination process that began in December.

"There is a rebound, which is the third rebound" of Mexico's epidemic, said the official, who was accompanied by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico registered its first case of Covid-19 at the end of February 2020, which triggered the first wave of infections. The second occurred at the beginning of this year, following the holidays, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials are seeing a 22 per cent increase in new weekly cases of infection, while deaths have not seen a comparable rise.

Lopez Obrador said that thanks to vaccination, mortality due to COVID-19 has declined by up to 80 per cent.

As of Monday, Mexico accumulated 2,541,873 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 233,689 deaths from the disease, the fourth highest death toll after the US, Brazil and India.