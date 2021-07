No complaints, only congratulations for the players, says Spain's Luis Enrique

London :

Alvaro Morata's well-taken finish dragged Spain back into the game after Federico Chiesa had brilliantly fired Italy into the lead in the second half at Wembley.





But after neither side could find a winner following extra time, Morata's miss in the shootout proved crucial, as Jorginho's spot kick sealed a place in the final for the Azzurri. "It is not a sad night for me, not at all," Luis Enrique told a news conference. "Of course there is some disappointment but that is elite football. You have to learn to win and lose.





"We talked a lot about how we wanted to play, the players believed in it and I can only congratulate them, I have no complaints. "We have shown that we are a team. Now it is important to recover and then we will meet again ahead of the World Cup qualification."





The former Barcelona coach singled out 18-year-old Barca midfielder Pedri for special praise. Spain's Pedri completed all 56 of his passes in the 90 minutes of normal time at Wembley - only France's Samuel Umtiti has ever completed more with 100% passing accuracy in a European Championship match since 1980.





"No 18-year-old has done what he has," Luis Enrique added. "His performances, his interpretation of the role, how he finds free space, his quality, his character... I have never seen anyone do what he does, it is devoid of all logic."