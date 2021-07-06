Stalin directs officials to ensure proper implementation of schemes for people with disabilities

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed the concerned officials to ensure that the governments schemes for the people with disabilities are implemented properly.





At a review meeting with the officials of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons (DWAP), the Chief Minister directed them to ensure that 4 per cent reservation in government jobs and 5 per cent reservation in admission to higher education institutions are properly implemented.





Stalin also directed the officials to make sure that equal opportunities are provided to people with disabilities in the private companies with more than 20 employees. He also called upon the officials to ascertain that all the government buildings are made disabled-friendly.





The Chief Minister also told the authorities to make sure that state-run buses are providing free travel facilities to people with disabilities.





He asked the officials to provide financial assistance to those belonging to this category who are not able to find jobs. He also called upon the authorities of the department to provide maintenance assistance to people with disabilities.





A senior official with DWAP told IANS, "The Chief Minister held a long meeting with all the senior officials of the department to discuss the issues being faced by the people with disabilities. The CM directed us to make sure that people with disabilities are being provided free travel in state-run buses. He also wanted to make sure that the government buildings are disabled-friendly as well as to follow up with government and private departments on job reservation according to the state's directives for people with disabilities."