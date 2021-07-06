TN reports 3,479 new Coronavirus cases, 73 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw a single-day rise of 3,479 fresh coronavirus cases and 73 fatalities, taking the tally to 25,03,481 and the toll to 33,132.





During the last 24 hours, Coimbatore reported the highest number of 407 infections, followed by Erode at 311, according to an official bulletin.





Chennai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruppur reported over 200 new cases.





Recoveries outnumbered new infections, with 3,855 discharges pushing the overall tally to 24,35,872.





The number of active cases, including those in isolation, was 34,477. Of the 73 fatalities, 18 were in private hospitals and 55 in government hospitals.